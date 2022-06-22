Ever since filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the arrival of his controversial chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7, fans simply cannot keep calm. They have eagerly waiting with bated breath to witness the magic and the saucy scoops of B-town and finally, the makers have made an official update about the show's premiere date and we assure you that you don't have to wait for too long.

On Sunday, Karan Johar unveiled the show's premiere date with a video featuring stars from the previous seasons. Sharing the same, Karan wrote, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! (sic)." Promising another crackling season, Karan Johar has called the upcoming season of his show 'bigger and better.

So are you excited about July 7? Well, if yes, then let's give you all some more titbits about the upcoming season. Read on.

When and where can you watch the show?

Koffee With Karan season 7 will premiere on July 7 on Disney+Hotstar.

Who all will come for Season 7?

If you a true fan of the show, then you must be absolutely excited to know the guest list for Season 7. Well, there are a lot of speculations about the celebs who are expected to show up this year. The list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen and many others.

If that isn't enough then hold your breath, as this season will see a number of celebrities from the South Indian film industry. According to reports, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and Vijay Deverekonda will be reportedly seen on the 'Koffee Couch'. However, this is not the first time though, that the show will see South superstars.

Apart from the names mentioned, we can obviously expect the regular celebrities who have been gracing the show with their presence since the first season.