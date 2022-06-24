After a gap of almost four years, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to return with the seventh season of his controversial talk show 'Koffee with Karan'. According to the latest announcement, the show will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 7.

Ever since filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the arrival of his controversial chat show, fans simply cannot keep calm. They have eagerly waiting with bated breath to witness the magic and the saucy scoops of B-town and now that the makers have announced the show's premiere date, they are waiting to know which celebrity will be coming for the launch episode.

'Bigger and better'

On Sunday, Karan Johar unveiled the show's premiere date with a video featuring stars from the previous seasons. Sharing the same, Karan wrote, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! (sic)." Promising another crackling season, Karan Johar has called the upcoming season of his show 'bigger and better.

As far as the guest list is concerned, the previous seasons had several prominent faces from the sports and film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Hardik Pandia, KL Rahul and many others gracing the 'Koffee Couch'. And, this time will be no exception.

Which two celebrities will kick start the show?

In addition, this season will also have celebrities from the South Indian film industry, including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and Vijay Deverekonda will be reportedly seen on the show.

But who will be there in the first episode? Well, if reports are to be believed, then Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor will reportedly kick start the new season followed by other celebrities.

So, are you excited? Let us know your thoughts on this.