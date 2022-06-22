After a gap of almost four years, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to return with the seventh season of his controversial talk show 'Koffee with Karan'. According to the latest announcement, the show will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 7.

Ever since KJo announced the return of the chat show, fans have been eagerly waiting to know about the guest list for the upcoming show. The previous seasons have seen several prominent faces from the sports and film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Hardik Pandia, KL Rahul and many others gracing the 'Koffee Couch'. And, this time will be no exception.

Miss Universe 1994 and Miss World 1994 to come together?

In addition, there are reports that this season will see actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen grace the couch together for the first time ever. Yes, you read it right! According to Telly Chakkar report, two of the most beautiful, talented and celebrated actresses of Bollywood, who competed against each other in the 1994 Miss India beauty pageant, are expected to come together on the chat show.

Historical moment for fans

In 1994, Sushmita Sen won the beauty pageant and went on to be crowned Miss Universe, while then Aishwarya Rai became the first runner-up and was then crowned Miss World. If earlier reports are to be believed, the two actresses have always been pitted against one another and thus if they grace the show together it will be a historical moment for the fans of Koffee with Karan. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

So are you most excited to see the gorgeous actresses sipping coffee together this year? Let us know your thoughts on this.