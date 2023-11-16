Alia Bhatt spilled quite some beans on Koffee with Karan. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress was accompanied by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two ladies spoke about their marriage, their kids, their life, career and what not. The moment also came when Alia spoke about the infamous lipstick controversy and how Ranbir Kapoor was labelled toxic.

Alia on why she made such a comment

Alia revealed that she has a habit of making interviews etc personal. So to do that she shares anecdotes, imitates the person and makes it personal. Bhatt added that she was doing the same in her makeup video where things were taken out of context and then blown out of proportion. She further said that while she didn't pay much heed to it, it was her team that told her that 'things were getting out of hand'.

On Ranbir labelled 'toxic'

"But then I realised that there are serious articles talking about how he's a toxic man and this and that. And I'm like, 'Are we serious?' There are many issues in the world to talk and give more attention towards than talking about something I said in a completely different context. I think the only reason I felt bad, or feel bad is that if people misunderstand, is because he's genuinely the opposite of all of that," Alia said.

Ranbir's advice to Alia

The National Award winner further asked, "But don't you feel like there's also a line which I feel is being crossed. But you can't say anything about it. People can say what they want. In fact, Ranbir says that 'Alia, the audience owns you, they can say what the hell they want about you. As long as your movies are doing well, please do not complain sitting in your apartment in Bandra."