After Vicky Kaushal, it's time for his ladylove to appear on of 'Koffee with Karan 7' and it seems that she is all set to spill some beans about her marriage on the show. The actress tied the knot with 'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal in December last year, in a lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan. Prior to their wedding, the couple had never spoken about their relationship in public. The wedding was also planned in an intensely private manner with only close friends and family in attendance.

In the upcoming episode, the 'Tiger 3' actress will be seen sharing the couch with her 'Phone Bhoot' co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Katrina will be seen talking about her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and revealed on the show that he was never on her radar, and that she didn't know much about him before they entered into a relationship. "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said on the couch.

The actress also revealed that she had first shared her feelings about Vicky with director Zoya Akhtar. It was her party, where the couple first met for the first time. Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', the star further shared, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

In the upcoming episode, the 'Phone Bhoot' stars will be seen opening about their friendship, relationships as well as the concept of 'suhaagraat'.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal had appeared on this season of 'Koffee with Karan' with Sidharth Malhotra. In his episode, the actor had said, "In fact, what happened in the last season of this couch, it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. I did not know that she knew (I existed)." He had said that they had never met before that.