Wise and talented way beyond his young years, AK is a gifted producer on the rise in music. After the thrill with his first experience of creating sounds, producing became a passion of focus. His background of Indian descent is critical influences on his versatile sound.

Being a music producer for the American Hip Hop industry, I started off as a kid with a dream to be the top music producer for the hip-hop industry. I would've never thought that I would also be involved in the Punjabi music industry when I first started making beats. I started making rap beats at the age of 12 in my bedroom but didn't start taking my music career serious until the age of 16 where I produced a local hit song named "Snitch Food" featuring Lil Blood & Lil Rue.

A whole bunch of my other songs that I've worked on has anywhere from 1 million-7million view on other pages. People that I was a fan of growing up, are actually my associates now and we work together in the music industry, which is incredibly cool. I've recently released a song last week called "Lak De Hulare" with an artist from New Zealand by the name of Sharan Sandhawalia. I've also recently released a song with India's well-known singer, Tyson Sidhu which is titled "Tera Pyar" which had the internet buzzing with positive reviews on both of our Instagram accounts. When I first got into the Punjabi music scene my first two songs that I produced were on Kay V Singh's album "Bulletproof".

