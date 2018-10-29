A memorandum has been submitted to the Union Home Ministry seeking transparent probe in connection with the recent assault on YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

"We have submitted a memorandum to HM asking for an investigation by an appropriate which cannot be Andhra Pradesh police. We don't have confidence in AP govt. Even before the investigation has started, AP CM has tried to give a clean chit to the attacker of Jaganmohan Reddy," news agency ANI quoted YSRCP leader VV Reddy as saying.

Jaganmohan Reddy had sustained minor injuries in a knife attack by a young man at the Visakhapatnam airport when he on his way to Hyderabad on October 25.

Attacker J Srinivasa Rao, who was working as a waiter at a restaurant at the airport, had approached Jaganmohan Reddy to take a selfie when he was waiting to board a flight to Hyderabad. The attack on Jaganmohan Reddy had angered his supporters, who later staged a protest outside the Visakhapatnam airport.

Later, Jagan, who was approached by Andhra Pradesh Police, had refused to record his statement saying that he would give his statement to any other investigation agency.

However, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) termed the attack on YS Jaganmohan Reddy as a conspiracy to destabilise the state.

According to news agency IANS, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's son and cabinet minister Nara Lokesh termed the incident a drama by YSRCP.

Lokesh tweeted that Jagan staged the drama due to fear of another defeat in the elections.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has strongly condemned the attack on YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He has asked all agencies to investigate the attack.

"Shocked by attack on Jagan Reddy. Asked all agencies to investigate the matter thoroughly, including CISF. Asked secretary civil aviation to fix responsibility. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack, we'll punish the guilty. Investigation underway, started immediately," Prabhu had tweeted.

The police commissioner has said that the accused youth, reportedly a fan of Jagan, might have carried out the attack for publicity.

J Srinivasa Rao, who was arrested immediately after the attack, has been sent to judicial custody till November 9.