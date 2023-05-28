A video of KL Rahul having a good time with friends at what netizens allege to be a strip club in London has taken over the internet. The video shows Rahul standing there while skimpily clad women dance sensuously at the table. The ace cricketer soon started trending with many questioning his decision of visiting a strip club and enjoying despite being married.

Many on social media even questioned what was he doing at the strip club after withdrawal from the upcoming World Test Championship 2023 due to an injury. Reacting to the allegations, Athiya Shetty took to social media to issue a clarification. "I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it's important to stand up for yourself," she wrote.

Sharing many pictures and videos, one of them allegedly also from the strip club, "Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love."

Athiya - KL Rahul's wedding

Athiya and Rahul were in a relationship for several years before deciding to tie the knot. The duo got married at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Lonavala. Sharing pictures from their ceremony, the couple had written, "In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."