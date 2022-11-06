Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty celebrated her milestone birthday on November 5 and cricketer KL Rahul wishes the beautiful lady with some romantic pictures from a throwback memory. The two have reportedly been dating for some years now and are expected to tie the knot soon.

KL Rahul wrote, "Happy birthday to my (clown emoji) you make everything better ❤️" [sic] Responding to this Athiya said, "Love you" with a heart emoji. Athiya's father Suniel Shetty dropped a black heart emoji on KL Rahul's post while her brother Ahan Shetty dropped a red heart emoticon.

The couple recently moved in together in Bandra. At an event earlier this year, Athiya's dad-actor Suniel Shetty told the news agency PTI, "She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there."

Athiya also took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her 30th birthday. She wrote, "Idk about you, but I'm feeling 82!!! Thank you for all the lovely wishes, truly feeling blessed." [sic]

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who has been dating K.L. Rahul, captain of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and the vice-captain of the Indian national team for more than three years, is set to tie the knot with him in the coming three months.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made an official public appearance at Ahan Shetty's film 'Tadap' premiere. Suniel Shetty is also often spotted at KL Rahul's cricket matches.

On the professional front

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

(additional inputs from IANS)