India cricketer KL Rahul, whose full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul, is all set to tie the knot with his long-term girlfriend and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty soon. The couple have been creating a lot of buzz on social media ever since they officially confirmed their relationship and since then their fans have been eagerly waiting to get the good news. And, finally it's that time!

Wedding anytime between December to January?

Yes, the couple is reportedly planning to get married anytime between the end of December to the first week of January. The wedding is believed to be a starry affair, considering Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty have really great bond with many of the Bollywood biggies. If reports are to be believed, the lovebirds have decided to ditch the luxurious hotels and will be tying the knot at Sunil Shetty's lavish Khandala bungalow named 'Jahaan' in presence of their close ones.

According to reports, wedding organisers had recently visited the residence and the close relatives and friends have been asked to keep themselves available from December end to January first week. It is said that the final wedding date will be decided based on the cricketer's work schedule. However, there is no confirmation from the couple or their families so of now.

'Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi'

In an interview with Instant Bollywood in late August 2022, Sunil Shetty said, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge. Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (It will happen as soon as the kids decide. Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour and Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can't happen in a day, no?)".

While a few months ago, news agency PTI reported Suniel Shetty saying, "She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there."