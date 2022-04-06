The 14th match of the Tata IPL 2022 will see Kolkata Knight Riders facing off against Mumbai Indians on 6th April at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Kolkata Knight Riders will be squaring off against Mumbai Indians for the first time in the fourteenth match of this season of the Tata IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently placed at the second position on the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Mumbai Indians are currently placed at the eighth spot on the points table.

Match Details:

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: 6th April at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

Kolkata Knight Riders played three matches in this season of the Tata IPL where they won two matches while Mumbai Indians also played two matches in this season where they were unable to win a single game. Kolkata Knight Riders played their last game against Punjab Kings where they won the game by 6 wickets. Andre Russell smashed 70 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in that game. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians played their last game against Rajasthan Royals where they lost the game by 23 runs. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma smacked 54 runs and 61 runs respectively for Mumbai Indians in that game. These two teams played 29 matches against each other in the history of the IPL where Kolkata Knight Riders managed to win 7 matches while Mumbai Indians won the remaining games.

Pitch Report:

The surface at the MCA Stadium helps batters initially but also assists spinners as the game progresses. The chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune. The boundary size is approximately 80-85 meters.

Here are some of the important stats and numbers ahead of Match 14 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians

Head to head: KKR and MI have faced each other in 29 IPL matches, with MI winning a staggering 22 of them, and KKR managing to win only 7.

22 – Total matches won by Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, which is the most by a team against an opposition in the league.

1015 – Total runs scored by Rohit Sharma against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He is the only player to score over 1000 runs against a single franchise.

54 – Rohit Sharma needs 54 more runs to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. He would become the second Indian to join the 10K club, after Virat Kohli.

66 – Shreyas Iyer needs 66 more runs to complete 3000 runs in the IPL.

8 – Rohit Sharma needs eight more runs to become the first player to score 4500 runs for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

SQUAD:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Tim Southee/Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh/Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi