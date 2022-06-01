Singer KK's sudden demise has left the music industry heartbroken. All his fans, friends and followers are in utter shock as they feel that the void created by the death of the talented artist can never be filled. While his last performance videos and images from Kolkata's Nazrul Manch are doing rounds online, his last Instagram post is also going viral on social media.

Hours before his untimely demise on Tuesday, May 31, KK shared a few pictures from his live concert and wrote, "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College!! Love you all."

The pictures showed KK performing on stage while the audience can be seen cheering for their favourite singer. KK can be seen holding up the mic in one picture, while in another one, he has his hands wide open.

Earlier on the same day, KK had shared a photo from the Mumbai airport. He can be seen posing with his band members.

Though he was active on Instagram, he wasn't that active on Twitter since 2018. On June 30, 2018, he last shared a photo with his friends and wrote, "Happy to be back after a long holiday !! Missed my bros??. Now we are back on the road !! Hah ! (sic)."

Happy to be back after a long holiday !! Missed my bros?. Now we are back on the road !! Hah ! pic.twitter.com/kjFX9y4ejB — KK (@K_K_Pal) June 30, 2018

Born as Krishnakumar Kunnath in a South Indian family, KK is considered to be one of India's top vocalists. In 1999, KK released his first album, 'Pal' and then eventually he focussed more on Bollywood than on his independent music. He is survived by his wife Jyothi and two children.