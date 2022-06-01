2022 has turned out to be a forgettable year for India as many notable celebrities have passed away in the first six months of the year. The latest edition to the list is singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath who died on Tuesday at the age of 53. His untimely death has left his fans and well-wishers devastated.

Here is the list:

Ramesh Deo: Actor Ramesh Deo died at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital from a heart attack on 2 February 2022, at the age of 96. He who worked in more than 285 Hindi films, 190 Marathi films and 30 Marathi dramas.

Lata Mangeshkar: Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who is widely considered to have been one of the greatest and most influential singers in India, passed away on 6 February due to multiple organ failure.

Praveen Kumar Sobti: Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who was popular for playing the role of Bheem in BR Chopra's mythological show, Mahabharat, on 6 February at the age of 74.

Ravi Tandon: Raveena Tandon's father passed away on February 11 at the age of 85. He had lung fibrosis and died due to respiratory failure.

Sandhya Mukherjee: Playback singer and musician Geetashree passed away on 15 February 2022 due to age-related ailments.

Bappi Lahiri: Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai in February 2022.

Maheshwari Amma: The actress, who worked primarily in Malayalam cinema and theatre, on February 22. She was aged 74.

Salim Ghouse: The actor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 10.

T Rama Rao: He was an Indian filmmaker. He directed 75 Hindi and Telugu feature films between 1966 and 2000. He passed away on April 20 at the age of 83.

Shiv Kumar Sharma: Indian music composer and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away in Mumbai on May 10 after suffering cardiac arrest. He was aged 84.

Sidhu Moose Wala: He was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29. He was 28.

Singer KK: Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on May 31. He was 53, and reportedly died to cardiac arrest.