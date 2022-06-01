The sudden demise of the renowned singer KK has left the entire nation in shock and heartbroken. The 53-year-old singer passed away hours after his live concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha, organised by Gurudas College, due to a massive heart attack.

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told the media that the body has been sent for post-mortem. "His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning," Biswas was quoted by news agency IANS.

Family to arrive in Kolkata

According to reports, KK's family is likely to arrive in Kolkata from New Delhi at 9 am today and his post-mortem is expected to take place at 11 am to ascertain the exact reason for his death. KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, is survived by wife Jyothi and two children, son Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath.

Reportedly, KK was feeling quite heavy after reaching the hotel post his performance and soon collapsed there. He was apparently feeling uneasy during the performance itself and had complained about the glare of the lights. He even took a break in between his performance, but the unfortunate could not be stopped.

Fans and followers pay last tribute

Soon after the incident happened, videos and images from KK's live concert in Kolkata went viral on social media. Fans are in utter shock and could not believe that their favourite singer is no more.

KK's friends and colleagues from the music industry have also expressed their shock at the untimely demise of the singer. Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is a recipient of four National Film Awards, tweeted, "I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces."

