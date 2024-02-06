Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, director Siddharth Anand's film has raked in Rs 3.35 crore in the domestic market on the second Monday. The 12th-day collection comes after the weekend saw a significant boost in ticket sales. At the end of the first week, the airstrike movie earned Rs 146.5 crore in India.

Fighter opened at Rs 22.5 crore on Republic Day eve, it saw a huge jump of 75.56% on the first Friday and earned Rs 39.5 crore.

The film has received a mixed response from fans worldwide. Some have lauded the action-packed aerial stunts evoking a greater sense of patriotism. At the same time, some were left unimpressed with the lacklustre screenplay.

The film grabbed headlines over a song, which saw Deepika dancing in a bikini. She was also seen locking lips with Hrithik Roshan. Certain scene was cut by CBFC before the film was released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

The IAF officer has taken legal action against the production team of Fighter

And now Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film has landed in trouble as an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers over a kissing scene between the lead actors.

A legal notice has been issued against Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone over a kissing scene while wearing the Indian Air Force uniform

According to an India TV report, an officer of the Indian Air Force, Wing Commander Saumya Deep Das, has given the notice.

The full notice reads, "It embodies the highest ideals of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering dedication to protecting our nation. By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in our nation's service."

One of the scenes shows the lead players locking lips in the Air Force uniform

It added, "Moreover, it normalises inappropriate behaviour in uniform, setting a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders. Kissing in uniform, on a runway which comes under the purview of a technical area, while portrayed as romantic, is considered grossly inappropriate and unbecoming of an IAF officer, as it contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum expected from them."

About Fighter

The story revolves around two ace fighter pilots, Patty (Roshan) and Pragnya (Padukone), who are posted in Jammu and Kashmir. The story develops through the events following a terrorist attack. As the story progresses, they fall in love.

The 2019 Pulwama attack, the 2019 Balakot airstrike, and the 2019 India-Pakistan border clashes find mention in the Bollywood action-drama film, which also features Anil Kapoor in another lead role.

The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and is based on a story he co-wrote with Ramon Chibb. Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures are producers of the film.