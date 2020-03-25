Ranbir Kapoor is one of those Bollywood hunks who have dated many beautiful Bollywood divas. From his serious relationship with co-star Deepika Padukone to the link-up news with Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir has been famous for making headlines for his love life.

There is no doubt that Ranbir is one of the most versatile actor Bollywood has ever seen and he has mostly managed to create magic on the screens and on the box office but he has seen a lot of ups and downs in his personal life.

Portrayed as a casanova of Bollywood, Ranbir's relationships have usually come to a bitter end with his partner's allegation of being cheated. Bachna Ae Haseeno Jodi Ranbir and Deepika Padukone were very much in love when the news of closeness between Maine Pyaar Kyon Kiya fame Katrina Kaif and him, started brewing in the B-Town.

Soon after the release of 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani' the news of Deepika and Ranbir's break up came out and Deepika hinted that it was because Ranbir was cheating on her. Padukone's bitter and nasty comments on Katrina made it clear that the two divas of Bollywood don't see eye to eye. Although Ranbir and Katrina were tight-lipped about their relationships, it was in 2013 when their vacation pictures got leaked and their relationship got confirmation.

Ibiza, Bikini and controversies

While the happy couple got away to spend some quality time with each other in Ibiza, their snaps got leaked in which they were having fun yet intimate time on the beach. Katrina was donning a mismatched bikini and Ranbir was wearing an aqua blue Bermudas, showing off his killer abs. Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukherjee also accompanied them and the trio was spotted attending a David Guetta concert.

Talking about the same, Ranbir said, "Us picture main Katrina Kaif bahot hi sundar lag rahi hai aur Ibiza bhi bahot hi sundar jagah hai. Please jaake aap visit kijiye, Main toh Ibiza main tha na... Main photo dekh ke maza kyu karu? Main toh Ibiza main maza karunga." Arche nemesis Deepika also took this opportunity and said been a public figure, stars have to be careful. She said, "It has never happened with me. I believe if you are a celebrity or public figure... these things are bound to happen. And I don't think you can accuse anybody of anything. If I am a public figure and if someone has captured me then I feel I should have been a little careful. If you are a star, you are a public figure... people will talk about you... you ought to be very careful."

Ranbir and Katrina's Kiss of love

The rumours of Katrina and Ranbir's splits were floating in the air as Katrina was allegedly upset because of Ranbir's closeness with Deepika after their hit movie 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. Although in 2015, the couple was snapped kissing in the balcony by Mumbai Mirror's Photojournalist.

As per the report of the Times Of India, when Katrina came back from a tiring song schedule of Fitoor, she was welcomed home by Ranbir and they kissed in the balcony. Talking about their romantic kiss, Katrina even said that it is always wonderful to be embraced by your loved one. Everything was good in the hood. Ranbir's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan even called Katrina her sister-in-law on the show Koffee with Karn but suddenly, the news of their breakup started making headlines again, only this time, it was true.

A source confirmed to Pinkvilla that, "The two have officially parted ways. Three days back, Ranbir moved out of their Carter Road flat with all his luggage. Katrina soon flew off to Delhi to promote Fitoor. This is it for them. They have tried making it work for far too long but things weren't falling in place for them."

They further added that "Ranbir's proximity with Deepika during the promotions of Tamasha didn't go down well with Katrina. And she made no pretences in vehemently putting it across to the media. In an interview with GQ, she'd said that she hopes Ranbir's choices change as he evolves. He has never been the kind of person who can stand being bound in a relationship like that."

Ajab prem se gazab dosti?

After break up, Katrina and Ranbir worked together in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos. Katrina told in an interview that they have great work equation. She said, "In terms of the professional sphere, we were going to support the film. We both have a great work equation as actors, performers even today. With the two films that we did together, our energies at work have always been good and we are just hoping to recreate that with this film too." The duo was recently featured in an advertisement of Oppo Reno 2 along with Badshah.

Though the real reason never came out but soon after their breakup, Ranbir started dating Katrina Kaif's BFF Alia Bhatt. The couple has been often seen spending quality time with each other. They have been seen supporting each other at the award shows and will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukherjee's most awaited film Brahmastra.

The rumours of these lovebirds getting married are also making headlines but the actors are yet to give any confirmation. Katrina Kaif is right now very much involved in her work and is rumoured to be dating Sanju fame Vicky Kaushal.