Rumours have been abuzz in the tinsel town that TV stars Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are expecting their first baby. Their fans expected that they are the latest celebrities who are ready to welcome a new member to their family after Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma.

However, Kishwer Merchant has now denied the speculations about her pregnancy. "It's kind of weird that something like this is being reported about us. However, I'm not pregnant. We are trying to figure out how these speculations surfaced," Tellychakkar quotes her as saying.

She believes the pregnancy rumours surfaced after her husband posted a snap of a toy on his social media page. Kishwer Merchant adds, "I believe Suyyash posted a picture of a cute toy gifted to him by a friend and maybe people started to speculate. But that's not true. We're not pregnant. If at all I'll expect a baby, this is not how people will know about. We'll surely make an announcement whenever it happens."

Kishwer and Suyyash met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and fell in love. They had participated together in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 9. After six years of courtship, they tied the knot in 2016.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are expecting their second baby. They already have four-year old son Taimur Ali Khan.

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are expecting their first baby.