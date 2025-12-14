Kapil Sharma's much-awaited comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the sequel to the 2015 hit Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, hit theaters on December 12, 2025. The film stars Kapil Sharma alongside Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury, Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, and Manjot Singh.

Storyline

In a nutshell, the rom-com revolves around the life of Bhopal-based restaurateur Mohan (Kapil Sharma), who falls in love with a Muslim woman, Saniya (Hira Warina). However, his plans to marry her go hilariously wrong when his father (Akhilendra Mishra) tricks him into marrying Meera (Tridha Choudhury). To add to the confusion, Mohan also mistakenly marries a Catholic woman, Jenny (Parul Gulati).

Meanwhile, Mohan's Sikh friend Habbi (Manjot Singh) finds himself in trouble when two activists from the 'Majnu Bhagao, Ladki Bachao' group (played by Jamie Lever and Trupti Khamkar) mistake him for a bigamist. The chaos intensifies with Jenny's cop brother David (Sushant Singh) entering the scene.

As Mohan struggles to juggle three wives, a fourth marriage looms when Saniya, now adopted by a Sikh family, re-enters his life. Things get messier further when two of Mohan's wives grow suspicious, threatening to expose his tangled web of lies.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a full-blown comedy of errors, with Kapil Sharma's character enjoying his double, and triple, life until everything finally comes out in the open. The film is an unapologetically brain-rotting comedy and may appeal to audiences looking for light, mindless entertainment.

However, with Dhurandhar making strong waves at the box office, the screen availability for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has reportedly been affected.

Netizens have called it a disaster and advised the cinephiles not to waste time and money in watching this in theatres; the film should have taken a direct OTT route.

Not many watched the film, but very few have dared to watch the film and share their reviews on social media.

⭐

Absolutely Terrible! ?

“Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2”

The story feels forced, the jokes are painfully recycled, and the dialogues are so cringe that even the actors look embarrassed saying them.



The performances? — No one could save this disaster.#KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 pic.twitter.com/BvcWTplTVF — ?ℝ?? (@Arif011111) December 12, 2025

#KapilSharma should Comedy in his show



Not in Movie ?



Audience honest Review is here @KapilSharmaK9 ?



He Can't act ❎



Flop #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2 pic.twitter.com/Rei6GDvtC5 — Lady Don (@Avi_Deewani) December 14, 2025

A user wrote, "Kapil Sharma once again stands out in what they described as a chaotic yet enjoyable entertainer. They also mentioned that Sushant Singh and Jamie Lever elevate the film's comic portions."

Movie Review ?

Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu 2



Rating: 0.5 /5



A film with no logic and hardly any laughter.



+ Family-friendly film with no vulgarity, except for one song with mild romantic elements

+ Asharani’s appearance adds a touch of nostalgia



— Heavily based on the template… — Manan ?? (@mananhindustan) December 13, 2025

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon has earned an estimated Rs 4.35 crore in India net.