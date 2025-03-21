Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry has been elected as the 10th President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), making her the first female President in IOC history. The election took place at the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece. Coventry was chosen over fellow presidential candidates HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein, David Lappartient, Johan Eliasch, Juan Antonio Samaranch, Lord Sebastian Coe, and Morinari Watanabe.

Coventry, a double Olympian swimmer, will succeed the ninth IOC President, Thomas Bach, whose 12-year tenure will officially end after June 23. The President is elected by the IOC Members by secret ballot for a term of eight years. Coventry's election also marks her as the youngest president to be elected in the history of the IOC.

In her acceptance speech, Coventry expressed her excitement and gratitude, I am incredibly honoured and excited to be elected as President of the International Olympic Committee! I want to sincerely thank my fellow members for their trust and support.

Coventry's election was not without competition. Lord Coe, who entered the race as an outsider, failed to secure victory against rivals who were more favoured by the IOC establishment. The British peer had stood apart from other candidates with some of his policies, including a controversial stance advocating for a blanket ban on transgender women competing in women's sports.

David Lappartient, the boss of cycling's governing body since 2017, had been expecting a long, drawn-out election process, with several rounds of voting. However, the final vote was conducted at the luxury resort of Costa Navarino in Greece, where Coventry emerged victorious. She is the first woman and the first African to hold this prestigious role, breaking barriers and setting a new precedent for future elections.

Coventry's journey to the presidency was not without challenges. She has been criticised for her association with the government of controversial President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has faced allegations of corruption and human rights abuses. However, Coventry has defended her association and has remained focused on her goals.

Coventry's election also comes at a time of intense geopolitical strife. The new president will have to navigate these choppy waters and uphold the position of the IOC as a neutral force for good. She has expressed her commitment to harnessing the power of sports to unite, inspire, and create opportunities for all.

Her leadership is expected to bring about significant changes in the IOC, and her journey serves as an inspiration to many. As she steps into her new role, the world will be watching closely to see how she navigates the challenges ahead and leads the IOC into the future.