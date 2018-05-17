Kirsten Gillibrand Blasts Senate Leadership For Delaying Sexual Harassment Legislation Vote

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand took and amp;nbsp;to the Senate floor to shame Senate leadership for failing to take action on the sexual harassment bill thats languished in Congress for months. May 17 marked the 100th day since its passage. and amp;nbsp;While practically every other industry in the country seems to be taking this issue far more seriously, and at least trying to make an effort to change their workplaces, Congress is dragging its feet, Gillibrand said Thursday morning. Once again, a problem is staring us right in the face and we are and amp;nbsp;looking the other way.