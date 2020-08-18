Biocon chairperson and managing director, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw announced late-night on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The billionaire entrepreneur has mild symptoms and hopes they stay that way.
"I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way," Shaw tweeted.
Well-wishes pray for recovery
Soon after Shaw's announcement about COVID-19, her well-wishers responded to the tweet, praying for her speedy reocovery.
Shashi Tharoor wrote:
So sorry to hear this,@KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend.
Soumya Swaminathan (WHO chief scientist) wrote:
Get well soon.
A lot of her other followers also poured in their best wishes to the Indian entrepreneur.
