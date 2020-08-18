Biocon chairperson and managing director, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw announced late-night on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The billionaire entrepreneur has mild symptoms and hopes they stay that way.

"I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way," Shaw tweeted.

Well-wishes pray for recovery

Soon after Shaw's announcement about COVID-19, her well-wishers responded to the tweet, praying for her speedy reocovery.

Shashi Tharoor wrote:

So sorry to hear this,@KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend.

Soumya Swaminathan (WHO chief scientist) wrote:

Get well soon.

A lot of her other followers also poured in their best wishes to the Indian entrepreneur.

