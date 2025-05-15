'King of toilet cleaner?': SRK recreates iconic pose in Harpic ad, fans ask: 'Who approved this tagline?'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following and is considered one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Known for his wide appeal, he is often a top choice for advertisers, bringing guaranteed attention to their products.

Recently, SRK was announced as the brand ambassador for Harpic toilet cleaner.

Earlier this month, on May 1, the brand launched a high-impact campaign. The TV commercial is already airing successfully across multiple platforms and has received mixed reviews from Shah Rukh Khan's fans.

On Wednesday, Harpic India took to their official Instagram handle to announce SRK as their brand ambassador. In the image shared, the actor is seen holding a Harpic bottle, accompanied by the tagline: "The King of Toilet Cleaning."

The post was captioned,"We are thrilled to welcome none other than KING KHAN onboard! Toilet cleaning is about to get super charming now, with @iamsrk."

Commenting on the collaboration, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his enthusiasm and said, "Cleanliness begins with small but meaningful actions. I am proud to partner with Harpic, a brand that has championed hygiene and dignity in Indian homes for decades. I have great respect for the unsung heroes — homemakers — whose dedication ensures the health and happiness of families. They deserve the best."

As soon as the image went viral, netizens criticised the actor for endorsing Harpic purely for monetary gain. Some even mocked the brand for its catchy tagline, "The King of Toilet Cleaning," drawing a humorous contrast to Shah Rukh Khan's popular moniker, "King Khan."

A user wrote, "Who passed this tagline???"

Another mentioned, "SRK... plssss you're a billionaire, why did you take this ad?"

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently made a surprise visit to rehearsals of Aditya Chopra's Come Fall in Love The DDLJ Musical in London. Directed by Chopra, the production, set in both the UK and India marks the 30th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the longest-running film in Indian cinema, which has played continuously in Mumbai since 1995. The musical premieres at Manchester Opera House on 29 May 2025 (press night: 4 June) and runs through 21 June.

Work Front

SRK will next be seen in the film King. The movie also features Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. Recent reports suggest that Deepika Padukone will also be a part of the project. The shooting for King will begin next week. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.