Novelist Paulo Coelho, who has always been a part of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fan club, has expressed his love for the 'Pathaan' actor yet again.

On Thursday, February 2, the 'Brida' author shared a video posted by SRK that showed the sea of his fans outside his Mumbai residence Mannat with a caption, "Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par... Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved."

Sharing the video, Coelho wrote, "King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist")". Replying to him, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you (sic)."

The post has already garnered over 1.3 million views on Twitter with millions of people reacting on the same. The fans and followers of the actor has even thanked the author for sharing the video. One user said, "Two inspiring people. My favourite Actor & Author. Truer words were never spoken, all above. Additionally ..@iamsrk's humility and grace while being a huge Megastar."

King. Legend . Friend. But above all

GREAT ACTOR

( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”) https://t.co/fka54F1ycc — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 2, 2023

You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you https://t.co/7jLTJ4I8ec — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 3, 2023

Another user wrote, "Wooww... and what a way to introduce to those who don't know him," while a comment read, "Paulo thank you man you always stand by our king SRK lots and lots of love."

"SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated"

However, this is not the first time when the author has praised Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, he had given a shout-out to the 'Raees' actor for his character in the film 'My Name Is Khan'.

In 2017, he had congratulated the superstar on the seventh anniversary of the movie and had tweeted at that time: "His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was My Name is Khan. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles - as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's recent release 'Pathaan' along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has smashed all records and the spy-thriller is expected to overtake Dangal's total collections in its second weekend. Next, the 'Dilwale' actor will be seen in 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' which are slated to release this year itself.