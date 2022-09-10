With the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, Prince Charles has succeeded as the new monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms. Prince Charles, who is the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, has become King Charles III now.

First speech by King Charles III

In his first speech as the monarch on Friday, September 9, King Charles III has expressed love for his youngest son Prince Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. This comes as a significant gesture towards the couple who are making their new life in the United States after the strained relationship with the Royal family.

In his nine-minute address to the nation, King Charles III said, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas." King Charles indicated that the Royal family still wants to move on and repair relations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had stepped down from the royal family at the beginning of 2020.

The new king also spoke about his heir, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, stating, "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

Bid emotional goodbye to Queen Qlizabeth II

He signed off his emotional speech with a tribute to his late mother and father, saying: "To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of angels sing thee to thy rest'."

King Charles III also said that he would serve his country for life exactly like his mother did, indicating that Prince William will only succeed him when he will pass away.

Following the new king's first speech, Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills, the founder and director of the British Monarchists Society, said that the comment about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shows that King Charles III "is keeping them in his thoughts". However, he did point out that their acknowledgement was quite brief in comparison to Prince William and Kate Middleton which clearly shows their difference in rank and close proximity to the crown.

He said, "It was short and sweet, he had to mention Harry, it was a formality. The Prince and Princess of Wales had quite the mention. The Sussexes not so much, as is right."

Though the Duke of Sussex was unable to reach at the Balmoral Castle on time on Thursday, he was present there till Friday morning.