Kimberley Garner sure knows how to turn up the heat. The stunning beauty showcased her killer curves in a social media post promoting her own company's swimwear.

Reportedly, the throwback snap came from her break away in St Tropez, France. Kimberley looked gorgeous in the white nautical themed swimsuit. Gushing about her busy schedule, Kimberley said in the caption: 'Monday done. how was yours? working on my company all day, now time for ballet class followed by [drink emoji] with my girls. last week in #stTropez in one of my designs.'

There might also be another reason for Kimberley's glow, she appeared to confirm her reunion with her former boyfriend. Following their break-up last year, the blonde beauty told MailOnline: 'I ended the relationship recently. It was a really wonderful three years and we are still good friends today.'

The socialite has apparently been notoriously tight-lipped about the identity of her former long-term boyfriend, who was often seen with the personality in West London. Speaking to The Sun during her appearance at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, she said: 'It was a great relationship. I'd love to meet someone with a great personality — it's all about the personality for me.'

It is known that in May 2013 Garner launched her first swimwear collection and has gone on to release many collections since. She is the director of Kimberley London Ltd and of Young London Events Ltd. Apparently, Kimberley also tried her hand at acting with a lead role in the movie Sweetheart.

Well, getting back with her ex sure seems to be doing wonders for Kimberly. You can check out the pic here: