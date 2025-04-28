A fresh wave of controversy has hit the Korean entertainment world as popular actor Kim Soo-hyun faces allegations of 'two-timing' the late actress Kim Sae-ron during his military service. The rumor, which has quickly picked up speed online, suggests that Soo-hyun may have been involved with another actor while he was still dating Kim Sae-ron.

While there is no direct evidence yet to confirm the claim, the timing has raised eyebrows. Fans and industry insiders are closely watching how this story will unfold, especially considering how carefully Kim Soo-hyun has managed his public image all these years.

The two-timing talk first surfaced after online communities began connecting the dots between Soo-hyun's close friendships and hidden relationships during his military days. Sources hint at the possibility that Soo-hyun grew close to another actress while still being romantically involved with Kim Sae-ron — a detail that, if proven, could significantly change how fans view the star.

Kim Soo-hyun-Kim Sae-ron's relationship

Kim Soo-hyun's relationship with Kim Sae-ron itself has been a subject of quiet gossip for a while. Things came to light in early 2024, when Kim Sae-ron briefly uploaded — and deleted — a cozy photo of herself with Soo-hyun. Though many assumed it was harmless, it fueled rumors of a past romance.

At that time, Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, quickly stepped in to control the damage. They officially confirmed that the two did date, but only after Kim Sae-ron had turned 18, stating their relationship lasted from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020. They firmly denied any inappropriate relationship during her minor years.

The sudden suicide of Kim Sae-ron earlier this year brought a wave of sympathy toward her, and naturally, any fresh controversy involving her name has only heightened public emotions. In an emotional press conference early this year, Soo denied claims that he dated the late actress when she was underage, acknowledging their brief relationship that started in 2019.

These claims were pushed by a controversial YouTube channel, GaroSero, which even posted photos and messages claiming the two were romantically involved in 2015, when Kim Sae Ron was 15 and Kim Soo Hyun was 27.

"Not everything that is untrue becomes true," Soo Hyun said at the press conference.

Later his agency Gold Medalist filed criminal charges against YouTuber Kim Se Ui and Sae Ron's family. They're suing for defamation and damages worth 12 billion won.

For now, fans are divided — some choosing to believe in his clean image, others demanding the full truth.