Kim Kardashian is reportedly unsure about Rob Kardashian's new relationship with rumored girlfriend, Alexis Skyy. The 38-year-old reality star fears the Love & Hip Hop star is using him for fame.

According to Hollywood Life, Kanye West's wife is also worried about how this will affect Rob's daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with Blac Chyna. Kim "fears that Rob's new girlfriend Alexis will use Rob for clout, fame and notoriety."

"Kim has been warning Rob to be careful not to spend too much time with Alexis and not to fall in love with her. She suspects that sensitive Rob will have his heart broken by the clout chaser," the source shared.

"Kim questions Alexis's motives and would hate to see someone take advantage of her brother and his famous family for insincere reasons," the insider added.

"Kim hopes that Dream is not getting involved by spending time with and not getting attached to Alexis. Kim has fears about the integrity of Alexis's true motivations with Rob and how that might affect Dream," the source went on. "If Rob's daughter became attached to Alexis and then became confused or hurt when Alexis abruptly disappears from Rob's life. Kim hopes that Alexis is not interacting with Dream too much!"

Meanwhile, Alexis had recently defended herself after Blac Chyna's boyfriend, rapper Kid Buu, claimed she was only dating Rob for fame.

According to The Shade Room, the rapper commented on an Instagram photo of Skyy getting out of a car. He wrote: "You really wit robs fat ass for love or is it just for clout?"

The 24-year-old reality star responded: "to answer your question... I love Rob."

Rob and Chyna began their on-and-off relationship in January 2016, before finally calling it quits in July 2017. Meanwhile, Alexis shares one-year-old daughter Alaiya Grace with rapper Fetty Wap.