Despite the lock down, Kim Kardashian has given fans many fashionable looks. The latest look to come out of the 39 year old fashionista's Instagram closet is a stunning pink crop top and skirt.

Kim Kardashian West took to her official Instagram account on May 26 to post a series of pictures where she can be seen wearing a pick crop top and skirt with cut outs that flaunt her curves. She completed the look with a pair of pink coloured dolphin earrings and transparent heels. She drew her hair back in a sleek braid.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star donned her signature makeup look with heavy contouring and captioned the post as, "Hindsight's 2020."

Her sister Kylie Jenner and celebrity La La Anthony were among some of her followers to comment of the post. Kylie posted a series of emojis, "" and so did La La Anthony, ""

Olivia Pierson also commented, "Beauty ."

It is not clear if this is a throwback picture or one from her special wedding anniversary night. Kim and Kanye just celebrated their six year anniversary while in quarantine. She had also posted two throwback pictures of herself and Kanye to celebrate the day. The post where Kim was embracing Kanye and kissing him on the check was captioned as, "6 years down; forever to go."

Kim Kardashian West Instagram

Kim Kardashian is currently at home spending time with her husband and kids. She has been busy promoting her shapewear brand, SKIMS and protective masks on social media, the proceeds for which are expected to help in Covid-19 relief.

Lockdown or no lockdown, 2020 has been a busy and eventful year for Kim, and the caption, "Hindsight's 2020" seems nothing but apt for the post.