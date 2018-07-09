Kim Kardashian West visited the California Institution for Women in Corona on Friday as a part of her welfare program. The reality star toured the living quarters with a few bodyguards and had a one-on-one conversation with 15 inmates.

According to TMZ, Kim discussed the day-to-day activities, their hopes and plans for life after the release to inmates. "We're told Kim was there for several hours, and her trip is part of her mission to create a program for women to help them adjust to real life once they get out of prison," the report added.

Last month, Kim was instrumental in the release of imprisoned grandmother Alice Marie Johnson. Her timely tweet to President Trump played a vital role in the release. "I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition," she said in a statement after the release.

Interestingly, the vista to California comes days after the intense teaser of 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' season 15. Last season, the show kept the audience guessing on Kylie Jenner's pregnancy and this time the drama is likely to be deeper.

With all the Kardashians sisters—Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian—welcoming their daughters, their baby drama is expected to be the key focus. From the teaser, fans are curious over Kourtney Kardashian's altercation with the rest of her family. "I'm not going to be around people that bring me down on a daily basis," Kourtney yells and storms out of the house. While Kim says her sister no longer wants to be a part of the Kardashian family.

Though fans are already aware of the happenings in the Kardashian family, Kourtney's anger comes as a surprise. Are the rest of the family members unhappy with her relationship with Younes Bendjima? Well, only time can answer it!

Meanwhile, Kourtney is the only family member who has always unhappy with the filming of her life for a reality show. Over the years, there has been widespread speculation about the Kardashian sister wanting to quit the show. Looks like the stress of filming personal life for a reality show has become too much for her.