Kim Kardashian West insulted Kourtney Kardashian for her fashion statement in the latest Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode in which the five sisters took a trip to Japan.

In the latest episode of KUWTK, Kim tells Kourtney to up her game in style. She thinks Kourtney is trying too hard to stay fashionable but wants to her to more "cool" about it.

She says, "I don't even know what this style is. I feel like we're stuck," Kim tells Kourtney and her glam team. "I just want you to be more like I said, 'Cool girl.' It's like trying too hard. And then like, 'Oh we're in Japan, it's crazy colors. Oh everything is Asian Japan because I'm in Asia.'"

Kim slams Kourtney by saying that she looks like a grandma who has nothing special about her. "You look like f--king grandma. 100 percent," Kim scoffed. "You don't look anything special. Like you don't look anything innovative," she said.

Kourtney, hurt by the statements made by Kim, said, "Now I think Kim's just being rude and rude to everyone in glam." Kourtney continues to say that she was just trying out fun looks and it wasn't anything serious and Kim fails to see this as she doesn't just 'live in the moment' like how she does.

Kim has always called out her sisters for making bad fashion choices. And particular in this recent trip, she said Kourtney and Khloe looked like 'clowns'.

"So I gotta be real with you guys. You look like f--king clowns," Kim informed Kourt and KoKo. "I'm not f--king kidding. This is not like a tourist thing where it's Halloween, dress up like a f--king Japanese geisha. Unless we're at a geisha house," Kim said.

Kourtney fired back saying she wore a great outfit and had a good hair-do. To which Kim said, "Your outfit would've been great if you didn't have f--king blue eyeshadow."