Kim Kardashian took to social media to promote her SKIMS lingerie brand. Reportedly, the 39-year-old reality TV star was wearing a light mocha latte beige satin bra and panties as she was sitting in one of her walk-in closets in her Hidden Hills, California mansion.

'Kim in @Skims Satin Stretch Collection which launches on Thursday (30th of January, 2020),' the caption read. And the star was also seen in a darker bra and panties set as she sat on her knees while taking her selfie in a mirror. 'So this is the satin stretch bra and thong, and I absolutely love it, it's so comfy,' she said in a monotone voice.

Kim Kardashian is known for her figure and the plethora of plastic surgery she has had done. But in the post, Kim looks beautiful, she sure knows how to flaunt her figure.

Kim Kardashian is the star of the Kardashian clan, it was her antics that brought the Kardashian family to the limelight. The Kardashian clan has used their reality TV fame to launch themselves as successful businesswomen. Kim Kardashian is now a mogul along with her sisters. The most successful of the clan is arguable Kylie Jenner and perhaps the wealthiest of the lot as well. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Reportedly, earlier this week it was announced that Kim hopes to move production of her Skims range to Armenia in an attempt to bring more business to the Eurasian country, which borders Iran and Turkey. Kim Kardashian sure knows how to promote her business. You can check out the video here: