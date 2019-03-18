Kim Kardashian has revealed the psoriasis that is covering her face on her social media account. The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a selfie on her Instagram Story, showing red patches across her face.

She captioned the picture: "Morning psoriasis."

Psoriasis is a condition that causes skin cells to build up and form dry and itchy scales. Although the condition has no cure, the entrepreneur has learnt to manage it with the help of the right diet plan and medication.

Kanye West's wife was diagnosed with the skin condition in 2010. Her mother Kris Jenner also suffers from the condition.

In 2016, Kim revealed how she learned to accept the skin condition. She wrote in her now defunct website: "Since I was first diagnosed with psoriasis in 2010, I've been pretty open about my struggles with it. I have that one patch on my right leg that is the most visible. I don't even really try to cover it that much anymore. Sometimes I just feel like it's my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it?"

She continued: "After this many years, I've really learned to live with it. I got it for the first time at the DASH store opening in New York. I wore this all-sequin dress and I started getting really itchy; I thought it was just a rash caused by the fabric, but then the rash was COVERING my legs and my mom was like, 'I think you have psoriasis!!!' She has it too, and it's hereditary, so she spotted the symptoms immediately."