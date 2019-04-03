Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are hit by reports that their marriage is in trouble. The couple, who are preparing for baby number four, are allegedly not in talking terms.

The 38-year-old reality star had confirmed that the couple is getting ready to welcome a baby boy in January. A source told Radar Online: "Kim and Kanye are barely speaking."

"Their fourth baby is coming very soon but they seem much more distant with each other lately and don't spend that much time together at all," the insider added.

"Kim is just trying to live her life, with filming and fashion and the kids. But dealing with Kanye and all of his issues has left her really stressed and worried about the state of her marriage," the source shared. "Kim will never leave Kanye, she really loves him, but he can really push her to the edge," the source said.

Kim and the 41-year-old rapper welcomed their daughter Chicago via surrogate on 15 January 2018. The celebrity power couple, who have been together since 2014, are also parents to North, and Saint.

Meanwhile, Kim had previously talked about her experience using a surrogate to Elle magazine. She said: "The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it's the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody."

"My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way," she said, revealing that four would be her limit.

"I don't think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids," she went on.