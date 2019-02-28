Kim Kardashian is reortedly upset after Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian again. It was revealed that the NBA star and Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods got close at a house party.

Following the incident, Kanye West's wife unfollowed Tristan and Jordyn on Instagram. A source told Hollywood Life: "Kim is furious over the latest Tristan and Jordyn drama and is struggling to keep her mouth shut about it, but Kris [Jenner] has given the girls strict instructions on how to handle the latest scandal."

"Kris hates whenever someone in her family gets hurt and she is livid over the Tristan and Jordyn drama, but she is also making sure [everything] possible gets caught on tape for their show," the insider added.

"Kris has directed all the girls to do their best to keep quiet about their feelings and emotions surrounding the latest scandal. Kris is trying to keep the drama out of social media and is instead having Kim, Khloe and Kylie save all the juicy emotions for their latest season of their TV show," the source went on.

Meanwhile, Kim confirmed the Good American founder's split from the Canadian professional basketball player as she called her sister "a single mom" on Twitter. She posted the tweet in response to another user who ridiculed Khloe for making a public appearance just one day after the scandal hit the internet.

She wrote: "Would you prefer she lose the too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!"