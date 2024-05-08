Met Gala was held on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, on Monday. Who's who from the celebrities and fashion industry made stunning appearances on the red carpet. Some made bold fashion statements in extravagant outfits. While some went bizarre and experimented with their look.

This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and the dress code 'The Garden of Time' set the stage for a night of sartorial choices.

Let's take a look at Best dressed celebs at Met Gala 2024

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt stunned in a mesmerising Sabyasachi sari, bringing a surreal experience to the event. An Indian actor proudly embraced a sari on the global stage wearing an Indian designer.

Alia Bhatt paid homage to her Indian heritage in a stunning Sabyasachi saree adorned with a magnificent train. The actor's ensemble features intricate floral motifs delicately hand-embroidered with silk floss, glass beading, and semi-precious gemstones. Crafted with the dedication of 163 artisans and spanning 1,965 man-hours, the saree is a masterpiece of craftsmanship.

Gigi Hadid wore a white off-the-shoulder corset dress and the exaggerated hips added a touch of glitz and glamour. The layering of the white silk moiré coat with black duchesse satin tipping, adorned with 3D yellow roses looked stunning

Zendaya wowed in a vintage Givenchy by John Galliano ensemble.

The actor wore a blue beret a multi-colour floral headpiece and a long, voluminous black gown.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie opted for an ivory gown. She decorated the otherwise simple gown with a long satin train that cast a light shadow behind her.

Kim Kardashian

Kim opted for a wrap-around sweater with a silver bodice and a metal lace gown by John Galliano. She flaunted her platinum locks.

Kendall Jenner opted for Alexander McQueen's 1999 Givenchy outfit and slayed in black

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez wore a breathtaking sheer gown adorned with silver pearls and rhinestones from Schiaparelli Haute Couture. Her strapless sheath dress boasted an eye-catching neckline, a front slit, and over 2.5 million meticulously hand-embroidered bugle beads and beads.

Influencer-entrepreneur Mona Patel wore a mechanical dress inspired by butterflies, styled by Law Roach.

Jennie was spotted by the paparazzi outside her hotel in a risque blue dress with a long train. She is part of K-pop group BLACKPINK.