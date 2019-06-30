Kim Kardashian sure knows how to tease her fans. The reality TV star posted a stunning picture of herself in a bikini.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the sizzling pic the 142 million Instagram followers she has. Kim looked voluptuous in the white two-piece. Reportedly, the pic was taken during her vacation in Coasta Rica. Kim Kardashian is known for her figure and the plethora of plastic surgery she has had done. But in the pic, Kim looks beautiful, she sure knows how to flaunt her figure.

Reportedly the 38-year-old perfume and makeup mogul has also been working out daily with personal trainer Melissa Alcantara who is also known as Fit Gurl Mel. Kim Kardashian takes her fitness and health very seriously. Last year Kim said that according to her trainer one should eat simple carbs and veggies.

It seems like pretty standard health advice to us. But someone like Kim Kardashian saying that vegetables are good for you, might actually get the message heard. She said she has 'no plans' to actually manufacture the traditional Japanese garment after which her company is named, said TMZ.

'Her trademark of the Kimono name only applies to her business,' say the gossip site's sources, adding that it is simply playing on the socialite's first name.

Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian clan have ridden their reality TV fame towards business successes of their own. For instance, Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian clan is arguably the wealthiest of the lot thanks to her cosmetics business as well as her lip kits. You can che;c ouit thte pic here: