Kim Kardashian West knows how to flaunt her ample assets in the sexiest way possible. Now that Kim weighs only 116 pounds, the diva has been showing off her cellulite-free skin in a barely-there bikini.

Kim went on a trip to Bali with all the members of her family and she has got stunning photos of herself at the beach in velvet bikini. The reality TV star had her entire team to do the perfect photo shoot of herself in a thong.

Kim rocked her beach body in a maroon bikini, kneeling down with sand smeared across her legs. The 38-year-old mother-of-three flaunted her flawless skin with absolutely no cellulite to show. The KKW Beauty owner knew how to strike the sexiest pose for the shoot. In the photos, Kim is seen arching her back and showing off her rock hard abs to the camera.

Like a mermaid, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore her long wavy beach hair. After the shoot, Kim washed off the sand from her body in the most seductive way possible. She used a ladle to pour water on her legs and slowly rubbed the sand off herself.

The Kardashians were on their annual trip and chose Bali as their go-to tropical destination this year. In the pictures, we can see Kourtney with Scott Disick with their baby girl Penelope, 6. Khloe was being a protective mum holding her six-month-old daughter True Thompson close to her.