Kim Kardashian has opened up about her relationship with Kanye West. During the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 37-year-old reality star shared how the couple's life has changed after having three children together.

Kim admitted that there is tension between them, and the couple is fighting over silly matters. She said: "Having three kids, honestly, is crazy. I remember it was really hard for North when Saint was born, so I kind of put everything into North to make her feel extra special."

"And now, with Chicago, I'm trying to work even [harder] to make sure North and Saint feel like they have enough time with me and they feel super loved and that no one is going to take their place," she added.

The more attention she gave towards their children, it created more distance between her and Kanye. She told Kourtney Kardashian about one of their recent fights: "He wanted to me post six Polaroids from that shoot that I posted — those nude pictures. But I posted one from the beach. He wanted them to all match up and be all from the motel. That's what the f**ing fight was!"

"He's like, 'F** your fragrance for one day. You need six motels ones. Why'd you post the beach one? You've got to delete the beach one.' I was like, 'Oh my God, I can't sit here and organize my Instagram with you. Who cares about this?' He's like, 'I care, trust me.' He's always right in the end, but I'm just like, it's my Instagram — you can't tell me what to post. That's like, the one thing. No one will tell me what to post. I'm allowed to have an opinion," she went on.

"I think so many husbands feel neglected when you start having kids and then all of their attention gets taken away," Kim said later in the episode.

Kim tied the knot with Kanye in Florence, Italy, on 24 May 2014. The socialite's personal life has always been topic of discussion for the public and media.

Kim has a history of failed marriages. In 2000, Kim eloped to Las Vegas and married Damon Thomas, when she was just 19. They split three years later. In August 2011, Kim married NBA star Kris Humphries after just six months of dating. However, the couple parted ways after 72 days.