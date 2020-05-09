Overlooking all the speculations and rumours regarding his 'death', the North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on the 75th anniversary of the allied victory in World War II.

Additionally, Kim also expressed his wishes to Russia on its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kim Jong Un sents wishes to Russia

According to the Korean Central News Agency reports on Saturday, Kim had earlier sent a personal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping to praise China's success in getting its epidemic outbreak under control.

Last week, Kim made his first public appearance since wide speculations regarding his critically falling health conditions spread across the media since his plast presence on the Workers' Party politburo meeting on April 11.

He marked his reappearance by cutting the ribbon at the opening of a fertilizer factory. People who were attending the event "burst into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!' for the Supreme Leader who is commanding the all-people general march for accomplishing the great cause of prosperity", reported KCNA.

According to the reports, Kim would probably intensify his diplomatic outreach to neighbours, particularly China, as it seeks economic help after closing its border for months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to this, KCNA also mentioned that Kim in his message, "sincerely wished the president and people of Russia sure victory in their struggle to build a powerful Russia by carrying forward the tradition of the great victory in the war and to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection."