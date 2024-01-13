Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Killer Soup' is now on Netflix. Shortly after intriguing the audience with the trailer, makers have now released the show to be streatmed on the OTT platform. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series has majorly got positive reviews. This is what social media had to say.

"#KillerSoup This series has such a dark storyline but it is presented with a comedic touch. Feels like a little stretched with eight episodes. But the performance of @BajpayeeManoj and @konkonas is absolutely the best part of the series," wrote a user. "Wow, @BajpayeeManoj and @konkonas delivered an absolutely breathtaking performance! story, screenplay & background music added so much depth & made it even more interesting . Multi language web series,it's truly exceptional. Not recommend watching it with family #killersoup," another user commented.

"Will rate 8 out of 10 I Choose @BajpayeeManoj and @konkonas #killersoup on #Netflix over other OTT multi starer #movies Totally worth watching this #series Storyline keeps hooked and much beyond regular cliche' overhyped vfxed movie options Go watch #KillerSoupOnNetflix," a social media user wrote. "Greatest show ever not kidding really love Killer Soup @BajpayeeManoj plays a outstanding role and @konkonas was brilliant Average screenplay with some adult scene but little more work could on the direction," another user commented.

"Dark, hysterical and gorgeously shot, Chaubey's first go at longform storytelling is everything that was promised and more. #KillerSoup is best summed up by a Macbeth quote of its own choosing: [life] is a tale, told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing," read a comment. "#KillerSoup is a Dark Comedy Crime Thriller, skillfully crafted with standout performances by @BajpayeeManoj & @konkona Their on-screen chemistry elevates the entire show," another opined.

"Great cast & terrific performances, binge watched all the episodes! Though the narration was on slower side, it manages to keep you hooked. A good one! Konkona, Nassar, Shayaji & all the cast were perfect. Nonetheless, India's no. 1 actor @BajpayeeManoj," was another one of the comments. "#KillerSoup is a nuanced and layered dark comedy thriller that keeps you hooked. #AbhishekChaubey has come up with a dish whose taste will stay with you for a long time. @BajpayeeManoj @konkonas," read one more of the comments.