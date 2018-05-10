As many as 14 fissures are spewing lava and toxic gases from the Kilauea volcano, and residents of the Big Island are now bracing themselves for steam-driven explosions, hazardous volcanic smog and acid rain, triggered by the volcanic eruption.

The US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Wednesday has warned of possible eruptions in the coming week.

As lava is continuing to sink in a lake inside a Kilauea crater, it can interact with an influx of groundwater. If that happens, steam explosions shooting out pebbles and ashes are very likely.

"At this time, we cannot say with certainty that explosive activity will occur, how large the explosions could be, or how long such explosive activity could continue," an advisory said, according to CNN.

After a spokesperson for the county of Hawaii's Mayor, last week, said the surrounding area is so toxic [because of sulfur dioxide gas] that even first responders are finding it difficult to move without protective equipment. It won't be surprising if volcanic pollutants can settle easily with moisture to create volcanic smog, or "vog".

Vog, with tiny sulfuric acid droplets, is a serious health hazard and can trigger several respiratory problems.

These sulfuric acid droplets can also fall with rain, creating acid rain, which can be as corrosive as diluted battery acid.

"Wherever you have a vog plume, you're going to have acid rain, if it's raining," University of Hawaii meteorologist Steven Businger told CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now.

Not only respiratory problems, acid rain can contaminate water supplies by dissolving metal from building and plumbing materials in the water, according to the USGS.

More than 600 earthquakes shook Hawaii's Big Island since April 30 triggering Kilauea, which is one of the world's most active volcanoes, to erupt. Areas like Nanawele Estates, Leilani Estates and the coastal area of Kapoho could be affected by the volcanic eruption.