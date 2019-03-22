The 32nd annual Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards will be held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by DJ Khaled and the biggest names in music, television, movies, and sports will grace the orange carpet on Nickelodeon on 23 March at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Viewers who prefer watching the ceremony live can stream the event online on the official Kids' Choice Awards website.

Live updates are available on the Awards' Facebook page and Twitter (follow hash tag - #KCA)

Winners in each category will receive Nickelodeon orange blimps. An annual tradition of the Kids' Choice Awards is showering celebrities with green slime. One of the most talked-about slimings of all time was Katy Perry, who was slimed in 2010 after opening a box on stage.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old music producer revealed why he signed up to host the event. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "The reason why I wanted to be the host of the Kids' Choice Awards is because I'm a father."

He added: "Now, I'm going to be able to host and my son can see me host and be like, 'My daddy's hosting [the] Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.'"

"And not just that, I'm about the young world, the future, the kids. Anything that makes the kids happy, that's what I'm about," he shared.

Celebrities including Ariana Grande, Adam Sandler, Chris Pratt, Jason Sudeikis, Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Paris Berelc, Caleb McLaughlin, Kiernan Shipka, Josh Peck, Lilly Singh, and David Dobrik, along with cast members from Disney's Aladdin (Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott), Shazam! (Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer) and Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Isabela Moner and Eugenio Derbez) will also be present at the event.