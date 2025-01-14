Kichcha Sudeep created a box office stir with his big Christmas release in 2024, fans called it a major comeback for the actor. His film 'Max' was not only a major box office hit but also received a lot of critical appreciation. Many believe that it was this film that reinstated Sudeep's mega star power. The actor over the years has reinvented himself time and again and has been able to resonate with fans of all age groups. However, his fans are a little concerned after the actor hinted at possibly retiring soon.

In a recent podcast interview with Raghavendra Chitravani, Sudeep spoke about what he thinks about retirement and what his future plans are in life. The Kannada superstar spoke about the possibility of retiring from acting and also clearly stated that every actor is bound by a certain kind of trajectory.

While talking about his chances of retirement, Sudeep said, "Every hero becomes a bore in the end. Each one has a shelf life as a leading man. As a hero, I've never made anyone wait on my set. Tomorrow, if I were to do a supporting role, I wouldn't want to sit around waiting for someone else."

However, during the course of the conversation, he very clearly stated that nothing has been finalised yet about his retirement and that he is only pondering over it. He also pointed out that these days he is very selective about the movies he chooses to work on, and it all depends on his personal preference and his personal creative choices.

Explaining his choice of films, the actor mentioned, "The ones I give up on are not bad; it's about what I want to do at this point of time."

Sudeep, around the end of the conversation, made sure to remind his fans that taking a step back and retiring from acting in no way is synonymous with him exiting the film industry. The actor spoke about how taking up lead roles in films and being a hero has become monotonous and has reached a point of saturation. He expressed his desire to be able to explore different avenues and areas of the craft, such as direction or producing a film.