The trailer of Kiccha Sudeep's multilingual movie Pailwaan (Pehlwaan in Hindi) has been released on Thursday, 22 August. It is an action-packed promotional video that presents Sudeep in two distinct avatars of a wrestler and boxer.

Going by the trailer, the movie could be divided into two parts. The first segment revolves around the wrestler and the second is about the boxer. Presumably, it is the journey of wrestler Kiccha (Sudeep) who becomes a boxer under demanding circumstances. Suniel Shetty and Sharath Lohitashwa play the role of his wrestling and boxing gurus, respectively.

Is it about a failed wrestler's struggles to regain the lost glory in the boxing ring? The answer will be known on the release day (12 September) of the film.

The efforts put in by Sudeep to get into the shape are visible in the trailer which is backed by brilliant visuals. It is also peppered with dialogues meant to inspire the youths. Notably, the concluding line (I don't know if I'll win or not...But I am not the one who accepts defeat [sic]) seems like straightly picked from the life of Sudeep.

As the focus is completely on Sudeep's character, Aakansha Singh has very little or no presence in the trailer. In fact, Suniel Shetty and Kabir Duhan Singh have more scenes than her.

Pailwaan reunites S Krishna with Sudeep after superhit movie Hebbuli.

The visually-rich film has around an hour and 30 minutes of VFX. Multiple companies are working on it and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, which reportedly charges Rs 20 lakh per minute for the VFX, has worked on an important portion which is around 25 minutes.