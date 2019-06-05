Sudeep's new poster from his upcoming movie Pailwaan has garnered unanimous positive response from the audience and celebrities. Indeed, the latest promotional material from the multilingual project has become a trending topic on social media sites as people, cutting across the language barriers, showered good words about Kiccha's transformation for the role in S Krishna-directorial flick.

The poster gives glimpses to the chiselled physique of Sudeep. He has donned a beard in the newly-released promotional material in which he is seen bleeding. It was released in five languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Suniel Shetty, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi and Mohanlal released the posters of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages, while Kiccha himself launched the Kannada poster. The moment it was released fans showered positive words about the actor's look and the comments made by celebrities helped the poster to set Twitter on fire.

Here, we bring you the tweets made by celebrities on the latest poster of Sudeep in Pailwaan.

Vasishta N Simha: @KicchaSudeep sir, this is a stunner..!!! All this while we wer waitin for this movie, but this poster is makin us crave for the flick. salute to ur hardwork.. keep inspiring us n keep settin d bars higher n higher.. ATB @krisshdop n team

Bega release madi

Santhosh Ananddram: Brilliant - Mind Blowing - Intense Hats off kiccha sudeepa sir Awesome Effort Most Anticipated Kannada movie Directed & Produced by Kittappa God bless #pailwaan @KicchaSudeep @krisshdop

Kabir Duhan Singh: If the poster is giving goosebumps, I don't know wat will happen when trailer comes .. you Rock @KicchaSudeep sir @krisshdopsir @SunielVShetty sir

Krishi Thapanda: Just wow poster looks amazing Sudeep sir, looks so intense, Amazed congratulations and best wishes to you and to the entire team #PAILWAAN #PailwaanBoxingPoster #realpailwaan

Akul Balaji: Omg ..what do u call this ..pure hardwork and dedication..this is one movie to look out for..respect @KicchaSudeep bro..u killed it.. good luck @krisshdop rock on..

Rahul Dev Official: Brilliant! Many congratulations Anna! Wish u and the entire team of #Pehlwaan the very best

Priyanka Upendra: Wow! This is impeccable @KicchaSudeep avare..so inspiring ! Gold

Arya: Fantastic Truly Inspiring

Nirup Bhandari: This is a stunner!! Eagerly waiting for the movie @KicchaSudeep sir

Apeksha Purohit: Many thanks , huggs n cheers for inspiring US . @KicchaSudeep sir

@iswapnakrishna @krisshdop sir all the very best... Looking forward

Riteish Deshmukh: Congratulations!!!! The poster looks stunning!!!! So proud of you my friend. @KicchaSudeep

Manvitha Kamath: Hardwork personified ! Truly inspiring,sir.

varalaxmi sarathkumar: Wooohooooo cmonnnnn I sayyyyyy... all the bestttuuuuu

Anup Bhandari: It's a knock out with a capital K!!! Looking awesome @KicchaSudeep sir! Great design @krisshdop & team!

Dhananjaya: Awesome sir, Inspiring @KicchaSudeep @krisshdop

Pavan Wadeyar: Just awesome. Bind blowing. What a poster. Just Woowwww. @KicchaSudeep sir. Congratulations to @krisshdop @iswapnakrishna All the best to the entire team.