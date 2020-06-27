Southern star Kiccha Sudeep has reminisced about the times when family pictures were taken, amid the selfies era now.

Sudeep took to Instagram, where he shared a vintage-styled black and white family picture.

"In today's times,,,Rarely do we get to click or see these kinda family pics taken amidst the selfies... ye!! Miss those times.

The actor is known for his performances in films like "Sparsha", "Huchcha", "Nandhi", "Kiccha", "Swathi Muthu", "My Autograph", "No 73, Shanthi Nivasa", "Mussanjemaatu", "Veera Madakari", "Just Maath Maathalli", "Kempe Gowda" and "Eega".

He was also seen in the Hindi film "Dabangg 3" starring Salman Khan.

Sudeep will next be seen in "Kotigobba 3" an action film directed by Shiva Karthik. It also features Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and P. Ravishankar. The film is a sequel to the 2016 film "Kotigobba 2".