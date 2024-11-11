Kiara Advani has been keeping busy with the promotions and teaser launch of her upcoming film, Ram Charan starrer 'Game Changer' directed by Shankar. The actress, who was trolled heavily for the first look poster of her film, is back making the headlines but probably not for the right reason this time around as well. Kiara wore an ensemble designed by the legendary Rohit Bal who passed away earlier this month, for her film's event and netizens do not seem to be liking it much.

B-town celebrities in their own ways have been paying tribute to Rohit Bal, who transformed the fashion scene in India. Sonam Kapoor to Ananya Panday, actresses wore his creations to honour him and his timeless creations. Kiara opted for an ensemble from Bal's last collection for Game Changer's teaser launch and fashion critics are extremely opposed to how she styled it.

One of India's most popular "fashion watchdogs" on the Internet, Diet Sabya started the discourse on Kiara's look. Sharing pictures of the actress wearing the beautiful couture piece, the popular yet anonymous Instagram user wrote, "If you are gonna wear a Rohit Bal why would you not wear the entire look?? Especially when it's from his last show??? Especially when the look is obviously incomplete without the jacket?? Whoever is loaning out these Bal pieces - would like to have a chat. Would also like to have a chat with Kiara's stylist on some fashion etiquettes and unspoken rules that we simply DO NOT CROSS. But I guess you are a strictly BOLLYWOOD stylist because you'll never be fashion."

On a separate story, Diet Sabya mentioned that one should take cues from how well Sridevi had worn a Rohit Bal outfit back in the day and that it is ideally how one should wear designer outfits. To this, a user replied, "It's just highly disrespectful - but the sad reality is that Indian celebrities specially Bollywood don't understand fashion - for them looking sexy is the only brief they ever have. Considering this should be an honour for them to wear it. Also Rohit hated lending clothes."

This debate did not stay limited to Instagram and soon Reddit users started sharing their views, a comment on a similar post on the site read, "People on this thread are not understanding that it is not about the styling it is because it has significance to paying a tribute a designer who just passed away. Everything is not about sexualising and this outfit has been sexualised to appeal to her audience .. then her stylist should have chosen something else." While another comment mentioned, "If this was loaned to her which is most likely the case then she should have coordinated with the fashion house to see how they wanted the piece represented.."

When Rohit Bal presented his final collection earlier this year, a model was seen wearing the same dress along with a gorgeous jacket, which was an integral part of the dress. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara only chose to wear the dress and did not bother to pair it with the jacket- fashion enthusiasts saw this as a sign of disrespect towards the late designer and his creation.