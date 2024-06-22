After the claims of a flight attendant about Kiara Advani throwing her weight around, a famous paparazzo has also shed light on the same. Varinder Chawla held a AMA session recently, and social media bombarded him with their questions for celebrities. From Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor; netizens asked a lot and got the answer to majority of them.

How is Kiara, who is fake?

"How has your experience been with Kiara Advani?" asked a social media user. "She is always in her zone, not very soft but not rude also," the paparazzo said. Another social media asked, "Which celeb is fake? Like they will switch once the camera is off" and pat came the reply, "Ajay Devgn." Talking about his least favourite celebrity, Chawla name dropped Taapsee Pannu and Jaya Bachchan.

Varinder Chawla also revealed that when it comes to their rate card, Shah Rukh Khan is always at the top. He added that getting to see SRK is very rare and clicking him takes a lot of effort. "Which celeb makes you the most money or gets you the most views?" he was asked. And it didn't take him long to answer, "On my page janhvi kapoor nora fatehi."

When a user asked if the paparazzi gets excited everytime Priyanka Chopra comes back to India, Chawla was quick to respond in agreement. He added, "Yes whenever she comes to India we earn good money." He also revealed that his team has spotted Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan together three times. He also dropped a wink emoji with the answer. He also revealed capturing Shubhman Gill and Sara Ali Khan also together a couple of times.