Bollywood love birds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. While, the couple's wedding reception celebrations were still on, self-proclaimed film critic Kamal R Khan aka KRK allegedly claimed that the couple is pregnant with their first child.

KRK took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Bollywood's new trend is, that first get pregnant and then get married. According to sources, Bollywood Ki recently Huyee Marriage Ka Bhi Yahi Formula Hai. Accha Hai." As the only newlyweds in the B-town is Sidharth and Kiara thus people easily decoded that the hints pointed towards them only. Soon after this, netizens started trolling and slamming KRK for spreading random rumours.

However, this is not the first time when there have been such a rumour about a newly-wed Bollywood couple. Similar rumours were also spread around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the past which happened to be true later as they announced their pregnancy within two months of marriage last year. Let's have a look at a few such actresses who were rumoured to be pregnant before marriage.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy soon after her marraige with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple welcomed their first child within seven months of tying the knot that hinted at an early pregnancy. However, even after the birth of her daughter Raha Kapoor, there were speculations that she is pregnant for the second time.

Shibani Dandekar

Popular anchor-actress Shibani Dandekar was trolled for her marriage with Farhan Akhtar and soon after their wedding there were rumours that she was pregnant. The rumours went so viral that Shibani had to herself clarify about not being pregnant through her Instagram post.

Katrina Kaif

Ever since Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, there have been rumours of her being pregnant. Be it for wearing loose clothes or not accompanying her husband on certain events, there have been constant rumours about the 'Tiger 3' actress' pregnancy. However, she chose not to react on such false rumours.

Neha Dhupia

The actress got hitched with her boyfriend Angad Bedi in a private and simple affair. But soon after their marriage there were pregnancy rumours which later turned out to be true as Neha was 3 months pregnant when she tied the knot. At present, the couple is happy parenting two kids.

Natasa Stankovic

The famous cricketer Hardik Pandya tied the knot with the famous model Natasha Stankovic and soon after that there were rumours of Natasa being pregnant. However, few months after the marriage the model confirmed the news of her pregnancy. Model-actress shared her maternity album as well. The couple has a son named Agastya.