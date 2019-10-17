Marketing is one of the most in-demand professions today. With the world going complete digital, many people have created a name for themselves in this field. Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei is a renowned name in social media marketing in Iran. Born on June 29, 1985, in Qaemshahr, Iran; he is a top web expert. However, he grew up and pursued his education in computer engineering in Tehran. After finishing his education in 2016, he got good work opportunities in Turkey and moved there. His work in Turkey was not related to marketing.

He got into the business of import and export in Turkey which helped him build a strong bank balance. He has his business offices set in Turkey as well as India. Not just this, the young entrepreneur has also put his stakes in the business of the real estate. "After moving to Turkey, I had made my mind to make money in a short period. I kept myself open to any business opportunities which would give me good financial returns. That's when I thought to keep my work of marketing aside and focus more on minting money", said Kianoush.

Besides this, he managed his timings and simultaneously worked as a freelance digital marketer for the top companies in Turkey. After earning a good revenue in the import and export business, he started his own influencer marketing start-up. His out of the box marketing skills helped his business grow rapidly and he succeeded as a top digital marketing influencer. As of now, Kianoush Nikkhah Kouchaksaraei has got more than 100 clients whom his company is handling on the digital space. The young man and his road towards success truly depict that you must always love what you do.

